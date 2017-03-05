China wil overcapaciteit in staal verder terugbrengen

Zondag 5 maart 2017 13:43 Planbureau wil ook lagere steenkoolproductie.(ABM FN-Dow Jones) China wil de capaciteit van de eigen staalindustrie verder terugbrengen. Dit bleek zondag uit cijfers van het nationale planbureau.Het planbureau wil de productiecapaciteit met ongeveer 50 miljoen ton terugbrengen. De productie van steenkool moet zelfs met tenminste 150 miljoen ton worden verlaagd dit jaar.Afgelopen jaar bracht de Chinese overheid de overcapaciteit in de staalindustrie met 45 miljoen ton terug en bij steenkool was dit met 250 miljoen ton.